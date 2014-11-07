WASHINGTON Nov 7 Two Democratic lawmakers on
Friday called for the U.S. Justice Department to examine whether
air bag-maker Takata broke the law, as authorities study the
dangers of the safety device that is now part of a sweeping
recall.
The statement comes a day after the New York Times reported
that officials with Takata Corp examined air bag
dangers in 2004 but halted the probe after initial tests raised
concerns.
"Reports that Takata concealed and destroyed test results
revealing fatal air bag defects, along with other evidence that
the company was aware of these deadly problems, clearly require
a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice," Senators
Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey said in a statement.
At least four deaths, all involving Honda cars, and more
than a dozen injuries have been linked to defects in Takata
devices.
At least 7.8 million vehicles may contain defective air bags
made by Takata, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration has estimated.
Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that federal
prosecutors are asking whether Takata misled regulators about
the number of defective air bags it sold to automakers.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Dan Grebler)