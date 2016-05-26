(Adds details, quotes)
By David Shepardson
May 26 The U.S. Virgin Islands sued Takata Corp
and Honda Motor Co late on Wednesday over the
sale of millions of recalled airbags linked to deadly ruptures.
The U.S. territory joins Hawaii, which earlier this month
sued Takata and Honda, the largest user of recalled Takata air
bags linked to 13 deaths and more than 100 injuries. The Virgin
Islands suit, seeking civil and other penalties, claims the
companies committed fraud, used unfair trade practices and were
negligent in allowing the use of the unsafe airbags.
Virgin Islands Attorney General Claude Walker said in a
statement that there are about 7,000 cars in the U.S. territory
equipped with Takata airbags.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has
said long-term exposure in high absolute humidity areas poses
the biggest risk. That includes the Virgin Islands, and Walker
said a Virgin Islands resident on St. Croix was gravely injured
when her Takata airbag ruptured.
"Each of these vehicles could have a ticking time bomb
hidden in the steering wheel or the dash-board," Walker said.
Honda and Takata did not immediately respond to requests
seeking comment.
Takata faces an ongoing Justice Department criminal
investigation. Both Honda and Takata also face class-action
lawsuits from owners in a federal court in Miami, along with
many other automakers that sold vehicles with Takata air bags.
Late on Wednesday, Takata confirmed it had hired Lazard Ltd
to help it pursue restructuring alternatives, including seeking
an outside investor.
Takata is in bailout talks with a number of potential
investors, including private equity firm KKR & Co, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The news
boosted shares of the embattled auto parts maker.
Takata agreed earlier this month to expand its U.S. recall
of defective airbag inflators by 35 million to 40 million,
adding to the 28.8 million U.S. airbag inflators already
recalled.
Of 13 deaths worldwide linked to defective Takata inflators,
12 have occurred in Honda vehicles and 10 in the United States.
One death occurred in a Ford pickup involving a driver in
Georgia in December.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Dan Grebler)