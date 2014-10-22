(Adds latest warning from U.S. regulator, Takata comment)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Oct 21 The problems for Japanese auto
parts maker Takata Corp grew after U.S. safety
regulators expanded a warning about faulty air bags to 6.1
million vehicles in the United States while two more lawsuits
have been filed over accidents in older Honda cars.
The news came a day after Toyota Motor Corp
recalled 247,000 vehicles in the United States because of
potentially defective Takata air bags that can rupture and spray
metal shrapnel at occupants.
"The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
urges owners of certain Toyota, Honda, Mazda, BMW, Nissan,
Mitsubishi, Subaru, Chrysler, Ford and General Motors vehicles
to act immediately on recall notices to replace defective Takata
air bags," the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Over six million vehicles are involved in these recalls,
which have occurred as far back as 18 months ago and as recently
as Monday."
The previous NHTSA warning, issued on Monday, covered 4.74
million vehicles, and dragged Takata's shares down 23 percent on
Tuesday in Tokyo, the stock's biggest-ever one-day drop.
Its shares were initially up 7.5 percent early on Wednesday,
but quickly fell back to trade flat, leaving them down 44
percent so far this year.
In a statement released before the most recent NHTSA warning
was issued, Takata said it would cooperate with U.S. authorities
and automakers.
Takata said the cost of repairs for the 4.74 million
vehicles subject to the NHTSA's earlier bulletin had been set
aside, and that any additional costs would be minimal.
The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee said on Tuesday
it was seeking information about the air bag defects from NHTSA
and automobile manufacturers.
Democratic Senator Bill Nelson of Florida, where some of the
air bag incidents have occurred, wrote to NHTSA Deputy
Administrator David Friedman urging the agency to further expand
the recalls.
"NHTSA should ensure that owners of cars that are not
registered in Florida, but spend a substantial portion of the
year operating in the state of Florida are covered by the
recall," Nelson wrote.
He was referring to "snowbirds", people who spend winters in
Florida to escape the cold in the northern part of the United
States.
Cars produced by nine automakers including Toyota, Honda
Motor Co Ltd and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles'
Chrysler Group are affected by regional recalls that started in
June.
They began in certain high-humidity areas of the United
States after the NHTSA started investigating reports of air bag
explosions in Florida and Puerto Rico.
GLOBAL RECALL
The NHTSA is investigating whether Takata air bag inflators
made between 2000 and 2007 were improperly sealed. Bags
inflating with too much force have been linked to four deaths
and resulted in several lawsuits.
More than 16 million vehicles globally have been recalled
because of defective Takata air bags since 2008.
The two accidents resulting in lawsuits against Honda and
Takata both took place in Florida.
A Honda spokesman declined to comment on both lawsuits
because they are pending. A Takata spokesman referred questions
to Honda.
According to an accident report and lawsuit filed in July in
a Florida state court, Corey Burdick, 26, was driving his 2001
Honda Civic in Eustis, Florida, on May 29 when he was involved
in an accident with another vehicle.
The accident report said an eye injury Burdick suffered was
"possibly caused by the air bag deployment." The lawsuit, which
is seeking damages above $15,000, said "shards of metal were
propelled through the air bag's fabric and struck Corey Burdick
in the eye, resulting in disfigurement, impaired vision and
other severe permanent injuries."
In the second accident, Stephanie Erdman, a then 28-year
Texan stationed at a military base in Florida, was driving her
2002 Civic in Santa Rosa County when she was involved in an
accident with another vehicle on Sept. 1, 2013, according to an
accident report and lawsuit.
The lawsuit described how "shards of metal, like shrapnel,
were propelled toward Stephanie Erdman ... striking (her) in the
face and right eye." It included a picture of her bloody face
and the metal lodged in her eye.
Erdman's lawsuit, which is seeking more than $1 million in
damages, was filed in May in Texas, where she bought the car.
(Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki and Chang-Ran Kim in
Tokyo, Jessica Dye in New York and Sandra Maler and; Richard
Cowan in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese, Grant McCool, Andre
Grenon, Dean Yates and Stephen Coates)