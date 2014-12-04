(Fixes verb tense in second paragraph.)
DETROIT Dec 4 Mazda Motor Corp said on
Thursday it will expand to additional states its recall of
vehicles with Takata Corp passenger-side air bags after
U.S. regulators requested it.
Mazda was among 10 automakers that began in June to conduct
regional recalls of vehicles with passenger-side front-seat air
bags supplied by Takata, at the request of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration.
NHTSA previously requested and Mazda recalled vehicles in a
limited area covering Florida, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and U.S.
Virgin Islands.
Mazda's recall area now includes Texas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia as well as Guam, Saipan, and
American Samoa.
Including models recalled earlier, Mazda will tell owners of
about 87,000 vehicles with Takata passenger-side air bags to
bring them to dealerships for replacement parts.
Defective Takata air bag inflators, which can explode and
shoot shrapnel into the car, have been linked to five deaths.
More than 16 million cars have been recalled globally since
2008.
Last month, Takata declared that the passenger-side air bags
may be defective in the wider area.
The Japan-based supplier says that manufacturing problems
could lead to defects if the inflators are in high-humidity
areas for extended periods.
This action is separate from a NHTSA demand for five
automakers including Mazda to recall nationwide certain
older-model vehicles with Takata-made driver-side air bags.
Mazda has yet to say whether it will comply with the request.
Germany's BMW has also not responded to NHTSA's request.
Other carmakers including Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor
Corp have already agreed to go nationwide with the driver-side
air bag recall, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has so far
refused.
Mazda said in a press statement issued Thursday that it has
agreed to join an initiative proposed by Toyota Motor Corp
for independent, industrywide joint tests of Takata air
bag inflators.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Christian Plumb)