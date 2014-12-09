(Adds national production number in third paragraph)

By Maki Shiraki

TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp will soon expand a recall of vehicles in the United States involving potentially defective air bags from Takata Corp , it said on Tuesday.

The carmaker will make existing regional recalls within the United States nationwide, said spokeswoman Keiko Yano.

Mazda has not yet determined the number of vehicles involved nor when it will launch the recall, she said. The company has produced some 330,000 of the makes and models now under regional recalls.

More than 13 million vehicles by all manufacturers are subject to recall in the United States, and 19 million globally.

Defective Takata air bag inflators, which can explode and shoot shrapnel into the car, have been linked to four deaths in the United States and one in Malaysia.

The Mazda recall expansion will cover vehicles with driver's-side air bags, Yano said. Already under recall are 86,773 vehicles with Takata air bags on the driver's or passenger's side.

Honda Motor, Takata's biggest customer, said on Tuesday it would expand its U.S. air bag recall globally. Yano said Mazda has not decided whether to follow suit.