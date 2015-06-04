TOKYO, June 4 Mazda Motor Corp on
Thursday filed a recall for 75,000 cars in Japan to replace air
bag inflators made by Takata Corp after the Japanese
supplier was ordered to expand a multi-million-vehicle recall in
the United States.
Of that, about 38,000 had previously been called back for
investigative purposes in December, a Mazda spokesman said.
Mazda's latest move follows similar actions taken last week
by Honda Motor Co and other automakers as part of an
expanded recall by Takata to comply with demands from U.S. auto
safety regulators.
Mazda said it would make a corresponding filing in the
United States on Thursday. To date, the tally for Takata-related
recalls stands at 811,000 vehicles globally, it said.
Takata is at the centre of a global recall of tens of
millions of cars for potentially deadly air bag inflators that
could deploy with too much force and spray metal fragments
inside vehicles. Regulators have linked six deaths to the
component so far.
