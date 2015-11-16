WASHINGTON Nov 16 U.S. auto safety regulators
on Monday invited outside companies and individuals to apply
for the job of independent monitor for the massive recall of
Takata Corp air bag inflators.
In a Web posting, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration set a Nov. 30 deadline for applications. NHTSA
officials were not immediately available to comment, but a
spokesman said earlier this month that the agency hoped to name
a monitor by Christmas.
The monitor would help regulators oversee one of the biggest
and most complex safety recalls in U.S. automotive history,
encompassing 23 million air bag inflators in 19 million vehicles
manufactured by 12 car companies. Officials say the recall could
be expanded to include millions of other vehicles.
The NHTSA said the monitor's job is to ensure Takata's
compliance and report illegal or unethical conduct to regulators
or the U.S. Justice Department. Takata is required to cooperate
fully with the monitor and provide unrestricted access to
company documents and other information.
Takata's inflators, which can explode with too much force
and spray metal shrapnel into vehicle passenger compartments,
have been linked to eight deaths and nearly 100 injuries.
Two weeks ago, the NHTSA acted to accelerate the recall
under an unprecedented coordination plan that requires Takata to
complete recalls for the most at-risk vehicles by Dec. 31, 2017,
and for all affected vehicles two years later.
The agency said Takata would pay a $70 million fine for
safety violations and could face deferred penalties of up to
$130 million.
Any report of additional violations by the monitor would
trigger the additional penalties, NHTSA said.
