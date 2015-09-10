By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 A government plan to recall
and replace millions of potentially deadly Takata Corp
air bag inflators could compel other manufacturers to supply
automakers with the safety devices, the top U.S auto safety
regulator said on Thursday.
Mark Rosekind, who heads the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, told reporters that his agency will unveil the
plan at an October 22 public meeting and predicted the
proceedings will increase the focus on providing American car
owners with safe replacement parts.
The meeting is part of an enhanced enforcement posture under
Rosekind, who took control of NHTSA less than a year ago after
critics including members of Congress blamed the agency for
failing to take action against a series of deadly defects
including faulty General Motors Co ignition switches.
Rosekind told reporters that NHTSA would use the forum to
"basically tell everybody how this is going to move forward."
The agency, which announced the October meeting on Wednesday
[ID: L1N11F20J], has conducted a lengthy series of meetings with
the companies involved, including Takata and the 11 automakers
it supplies.
"We need to make sure the priorities are clear, make sure
the supplies are going to be available, make sure the quality
assurance is taken care of. The remedy has to work," Rosekind
said.
Asked if NHTSA is planning to order other air bag inflator
manufacturers to increase production to ensure replacement
supplies, Rosekind said: "We're in the process of figuring that
out. If we need to, absolutely."
Takata air bag inflators have been linked to eight deaths
and more than 100 injuries. The devices can explode with too
much force, spraying metal shrapnel into vehicle passenger
compartments. About 19 million Takata inflators remain installed
in U.S. vehicles. [ID: L1N1172D]
No cause has been determined. But experts believe ammonium
nitrate, the propellant used by Takata, may become unstable over
time when exposed to humidity. Takata is the only air bag
manufacturer that uses ammonium nitrate, a practice that has
raised questions in Congress about the safety of replacement
products being used in the recall. [ID: L1N0YO1JZ]
Takata has said it would rapidly cut its use of the volatile
chemical. Meanwhile, at least one manufacturer - Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV - has decided to replace
driver-side air bags in vehicles affected by the Takata recall
with products from another supplier, TRW Automotive.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Christian Plumb)