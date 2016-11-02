Nov. 2 The top U.S. vehicle safety regulator
said on Wednesday that automakers have "ultimate responsibility"
for the costs of replacing potentially deadly Takata Corp
airbags, no matter what happens to the Japanese
supplier.
The head of the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, Mark Rosekind, told reporters in Detroit that he
is also concerned is that not enough is being done to find and
fix 300,000 older vehicles, mostly made by Honda Motor Co
, that have Takata airbags with a 50 per cent chance of
exploding in a crash.
Takata is seeking a buyer, amid speculation the company could
seek bankruptcy protection as part of a deal. Rosekind said his
agency believes it has "several layers of protection" to assure
that recalls of up to 70 million potentially defective Takata
airbag inflators are completed as agreed with the company.
(Reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)