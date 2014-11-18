(Adds comments from NHTSA deputy administrator)
WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. auto safety
regulator on Tuesday announced it has called on Japanese
supplier Takata and automakers to expand nationwide
their previously regional recall of flawed air bags.
Takata and automakers so far have taken a targeted approach
in recalling million of vehicles with air bags that can
potentially rupture upon deployment, shooting metal shards
inside the car.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Deputy
Administrator David Friedman told reporters on Tuesday that
Takata has so far expressed an "unwillingness to move forward"
with an expanded recall.
Friedman said the call to expand the recall was prompted by
an August incident in North Carolina, outside of the area
previously included in the recall of the air bags.
The regional recall involved millions of cars in hot and
humid regions, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia,
Louisiana and parts of Texas along the Gulf of Mexico.
The expansion calls for Ford Motor Company, Mazda
Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., Chrysler Group LLC
and BMW to send notifications for
replacement air bags to consumers quickly.
"We will begin a process both with Takata and the automakers
to force them to recall all affected" vehicles, Friedman said.
