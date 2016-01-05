TOKYO Jan 5 Nissan Motor Co said on
Tuesday it was not planning to offer financial support to Takata
Corp, the airbag maker at the centre of a massive
global recall over faulty inflators.
Nissan joined Honda Motor Co in denying a Japanese
media report which said on Monday that Japanese automakers were
preparing to rescue the parts supplier which has been ditched by
car manufacturers after its exploding airbags have been linked
to nine deaths around the world.
"Nothing has been decided. There's not much we can do at the
moment," Nissan Chief Operating Officer Hiroto Saikawa told
reporters at an industry event.
"We need to see how this (recall issue) plays out."
Takata was fined $70 million in November by regulators in
the United States, where the majority of deaths and recalls
involving the inflators occurred, and where the manufacturer
faces class action lawsuits related to the issue.
