TOKYO, June 7 A Japanese women has filed a
negligence suit against Takata Corp and Nissan Motor Co
after she sustained injuries when a passenger-side air
bag made by Takata exploded in her Nissan vehicle last year, NHK
national television reported on Tuesday.
This is the first time a suit has been filed against Takata
and an automaker in Japan over defective airbags. Takata is
conducting a massive global recall of its faulty air bag
inflators, and faces lawsuits in the United States over deaths
and injuries linked to air bags which can explode violently.
The Japanese suit is related to an incident in October, when
the woman sustained injuries to her her wrist and head after the
passenger-side airbag in an 2006 Nissan X-Trail SUV deployed
with excessive force following a collision, spraying small,
sharp metal objects into the vehicle.
Citing sources involved in the investigation, NHK said that
the woman's husband had taken the vehicle into their Nissan
dealer a few months before to replace a recalled air bag
inflator, but was unable to get the product replaced due to a
lack of replacement parts.
"We are cooperating with the investigation," Nissan said in
a statement. "However, as it is a matter under investigation, we
decline to comment further."
Takata was not immediately available for comment.
Nissan in November said the vehicle involved in the accident
had been included on a recall list earlier last year due to
concerns about its passenger side airbag, but was found not to
contain any moisture leaks when the vehicle was brought in for
inspection.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by Louise Heavens)