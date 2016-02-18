TOKYO Feb 18 Takata Corp is
considering trimming its global air bag operations, including
consolidating production plants in Europe and shedding overseas
jobs, Kyodo News reported.
The move would be part of a restructuring plan by the
Japanese firm which is struggling with a global recall of
potentially faulty airbag inflators, the report said.
Takata could also sell some non-core businesses as part of a
plan to raise money to pay for the cost of recalling about 50
million vehicles due to exploding air bags, which has caused at
least 10 deaths so far, it said.
A Takata spokeswoman declined to comment on the report,
which pushed shares in the company to a one-week high on
Thursday.
Investigators are trying to identify the root cause of the
defective air bags. If Takata, which has been criticised for the
way it has handled the recalls, is found to be liable for the
defect, it could leave the company with a recall bill already
estimated at more than $3 billion.
Automakers including Honda Motor Co and Toyota
Motor Corp, which have to-date been paying for
replacement air bags, could also take this as a cue to cut off
financial lifelines to Takata.
Reuters last month reported that Takata Chairman and CEO
Shigehisa Takada was willing to step down and take
responsibility for the recalls as part of wider management
reforms within the company.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)