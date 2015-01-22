WASHINGTON Jan 22 An executive with the
Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp was indicted on
Thursday for conspiring to fix the prices of seat belts sold to
carmakers, the U.S. Justice Department said.
The indictment is the latest in a global probe of price
fixing of auto parts. A total of 32 companies have pleaded
guilty or agreed to do so and 50 executives have taken a plea
bargain or been indicted in the investigation.
Hiromu Usuda, a sales executive for Takata from 2005 to
2011, is accused of meeting with executives of other companies
that make seat belts to reach agreements on what they would
charge, the department said.
The affected automakers were Toyota Motor Corp,
Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor Co, Mazda
Motor Corp and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd,
which makes Subaru cars, the department said.
Efforts to reach Usuda for comment through Takata were
unsuccessful.
The Justice Department and other antitrust enforcers
worldwide have been investigating price fixing of more than 30
car parts, including air-conditioning systems, power window
motors and power steering components.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby)