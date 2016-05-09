A visitor and the logo of Honda Motor Co are reflected on a Honda car at the company's headquarters in Tokyo January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo/Files

TOKYO Honda Motor Co on Monday said it had not made any announcements on additional air bags recalls after the Nikkei newspaper reported it would recall at least 20 million more of the safety devices made by Takata Corp.

Citing unnamed sources, the Japanese newspaper on Sunday reported that regions affected by the automaker's additional recall would include the United States, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Latin America.

U.S. safety regulators last week ordered automakers to further expand a massive global recall of potentially deadly airbags.

Honda, whose vehicles have been affected by roughly half of the air bag recalls announced so far, said however that no additional recalls had been announced.

Takata airbags are at risk of exploding with excessive force, sending metal shrapnel into vehicles. The bags have been linked to 10 deaths in the United States and one death in Asia, in addition to more than 100 injuries.

The U.S. Transportation Department and Takata last week confirmed that automakers will recall another 35 million to 40 million U.S. air bag inflators assembled by the Japanese manufacturer by 2019.

The latest expansion will add to the more than 50 million airbags recalled to date.

