By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Nov 26 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday ordered
Japanese air bag supplier Takata Corp to expand its
regional recall of driver-side air bags to cover the entire
United States.
NHTSA gave Takata until Tuesday to declare that its air bag
inflators are defective and issue a recall. If it does not,
NHTSA could begin steps to fine the Japanese firm up to $7,000
per vehicle, as well as forcing a recall.
The regulator is limited and cannot fine a company more than
$35 million. The U.S. Department of Transportation, which
includes NHTSA, has asked Congress to raise that limit to $300
million.
Shares in Takata plunged as much as 7.9 percent in volatile
Tokyo trade and were down 2.7 percent by mid-morning on
Thursday.
A spokesman at Takata, which has resisted NHTSA's past
requests that it expand the recall nationally, said the company
was still reviewing the letter and could not immediately say
what action it would take.
Defective Takata air bags have been linked to at least five
deaths, all in Honda Motor Co vehicles.
A nationwide recall would affect vehicles made by at least
five automakers: Honda; Ford Motor Co ; Chrysler Group LLC,
a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ; Mazda
Motor Corp and BMW AG.
NHTSA has made no estimate of the number of vehicles that
would be included in such an expanded recall. The regional
recalls have involved about 4.1 million vehicles.
The Wednesday letter from NHTSA to Takata Senior Vice
President Kazuo Higuchi said Takata's previous recall limited to
areas of high humidity should be expanded because of incidents
reported in California and North Carolina that are outside the
initial regional recall area.
