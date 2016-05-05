By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 5 Two U.S. Senators urged auto
safety regulators to publicly name the makes and models of tens
of millions of vehicles with potentially faulty Takata air bag
inflators, according to a letter made public late on Thursday.
"There may still be 50 million airbags installed in vehicles
whose owners not only have no idea, but also no way to find out,
that they are driving a car containing potentially lethal
airbags," wrote Senators Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat and
Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat.
On Wednesday, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the Japanese air bag
manufacturer would declare between 35 million and 40 million
additional inflators defective by 2019, which will prompt
automakers to recall vehicles with the inflators.
The 50 million inflators that could still be recalled
include 27 million side air bags and 23 million frontal air bag
inflators. As part of a November agreement with NHTSA, those
vehicles must also be recalled by 2019 unless Takata can prove
they are safe.
Takata must issue five separate defect reports starting May
16 and ending in 2019. Takata said the first report will cover
14 million of the 35 million to 40 million inflators being
recalled. The second report is not due until Dec. 31 and
subsequent reports are due in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
NHTSA spokesman Bryan Thomas said automakers "will provide
the information about the models and makes in the coming weeks."
He did not directly respond to the senators demands on the
inflators that have not yet been recalled.
Takata spokesman Jared Levy declined to comment.
The senators want NHTSA to release regular updates regarding
testing data on Takata airbags and their failure rates.
To date, 14 automakers have recalled 28.8 million Takata
inflators in about 24 million vehicles. Three additional
automakers are part of the expansion.
The latest recall means all Takata ammonium nitrate-based
driver and passenger frontal air bag inflators without a
chemical drying agent, known as a desiccant, will be recalled.
But 23 million Takata frontal air bags with a desiccant have not
been recalled.
When exposed to moisture, ammonium nitrate, which is used to
inflate the air bag, can cause the inflator to rupture with
deadly force, spraying shrapnel into vehicle occupants. The
defect is linked to at least 11 deaths and more than 100
injuries worldwide since 2008.
Takata said it is not aware of any ruptures in the inflators
in the vehicles that are part of recall announced Wednesday.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)