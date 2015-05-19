* Largest auto recall in U.S. history
* More than 53 mln vehicles worldwide affected since 2008
* Takata had previously resisted expanding the recalls
* Defect has been tied to six deaths worldwide
* Estimated cost of recall up to $5 billion -analyst
By David Morgan and Ben Klayman
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, May 19 Japanese air bag
manufacturer Takata Corp is doubling a recall of
potentially deadly air bags to nearly 34 million vehicles,
creating the largest automotive recall in American history, U.S.
safety regulators said on Tuesday.
The recall involves passenger and driver-side air bag
inflators in vehicles made by 11 automakers, the U.S. Department
of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration and Takata said. It expands on the 16.6 million
vehicles called back for repairs for the same issue in previous
regional and national recalls, and boosts the number of vehicles
affected globally since 2008 to more than 53 million.
Regulators on Tuesday linked six deaths worldwide to
defective Takata air bags which exploded with too much force and
sent shrapnel into the vehicles.
Takata Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada said in a statement:
"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with NHTSA, which
represents a clear path forward." The company declined to say
whether markets outside the United States would be affected.
It was only under pressure from U.S. regulators that Takata
agreed to the expanded recall. It had previously resisted
expanding the recalls, saying the defect cited by automakers was
not "officially recognized."
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
and Honda Motor Co Ltd had expanded their
Takata recalls over the past week.
The automakers have said they decided to proceed with their
recalls after finding some Takata air bag inflators were not
sealed properly, allowing moisture to seep in to the propellant
casing. Moisture damages the propellant and can lead to an
inflator exploding with too much force, shooting shrapnel inside
the vehicle.
The six deaths linked to the defective air bags have all
occurred in cars made by Honda, which has borne the brunt of the
Takata recalls to date. Honda gave a disappointing profit
forecast last month due to higher costs related to quality
fixes.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said NHTSA also issued
a consent order to Takata, requiring the supplier to cooperate
in the safety agency's ongoing probe as well as any oversight.
NHTSA also said it will "organize and prioritize the
replacement of defective Takata inflators" under its legal
authority. This is the first time the safety agency has used
this power since 2000, when Congress granted it under the TREAD
Act.
"We will not stop our work until every air bag is replaced,"
Foxx said.
'OWNING UP TO THE CRISIS'
Foxx and NHTSA's new administrator, Mark Rosekind, have been
aggressive in tackling auto safety issues. On Monday, NHTSA
escalated a running regulatory battle with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles, saying it could impose "multiple
penalties" on the automaker and order a public hearing to
examine FCA's handling of 20 recalls affecting more than 10
million vehicles.
NHTSA had slapped Takata in February with a $14,000 per-day
fine for failing to fully cooperate with a probe, but Rosekind
said that was suspended for now.
Takata's recall will cost the supplier and its automaker
customers an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion, said Scott
Upham, president of Valient Market Research, which tracks the
air bag industry.
Takata has said it expects to return to profit this
financial year, but its chief financial officer told analysts
last week it would not set aside more cash to pay for the
expanding recalls.
Last November, sources told Reuters that bankers with
relationships with Takata were brainstorming financing
proposals, although not directly with the supplier. Raising new
capital, however, could threaten the control of the Takada
family, and potentially boost governance and oversight.
The Takada family holds about 59 percent of the world's
second-largest air bag inflator maker.
A Honda spokesman had no immediate comment on how the
replacement air bag inflators will be produced for such a large
number of vehicles. Industry officials have turned to Takata's
rivals for help in obtaining replacement parts.
Takada, whose family founded the supplier, said analysis of
the problem "was not within the scope of testing specifications"
set by its automaker customers.
"While it's taken far too long, Takata finally seems to be
owning up to the air bag crisis that has plagued vehicles of all
shapes and sizes," said Kelley Blue Book analyst Akshay Anand.
"A recall of this size is unprecedented in any industry."
U.S. lawmakers, who had pushed for a broader recall, praised
the news.
"Folks shouldn't have to drive around wondering if their air
bag is going to explode in their face," Florida Democratic
Senator Bill Nelson said. "Let's hope Takata's admissions today
tell us the whole story."
Takata faces multiple class actions in the United States and
Canada as well as a U.S. criminal investigation and a regulatory
probe. Tuesday's announcement will "tremendously bolster our
claims," said Peter Prieto of the law firm Podhurst Orseck, who
leads the group of plaintiffs' lawyers appointed to oversee the
U.S. cases. Those cases have been consolidated in federal court
in Miami.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Radhika
Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Matthew
Lewis)