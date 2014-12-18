Baidu to launch autonomous car technology in July
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.
MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Automaker Nissan said on Wednesday it has ordered the recall more than 80,000 vehicles sold in Mexico to check for potential defects stemming from air bags made by Japanese company Takata.
A total of 84,671 autos made between early 2011 and late 2014 have been recalled this month, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.
* MRG and Mandalay Resources Corporation enter a heads of agreement for mrg to farm in to norrliden vms project in sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: