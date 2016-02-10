* BMW to recall 840,000 vehicles
* VW to recall 850,000 vehicles
* Daimler to recall 840,000 vehicles
* Daimler takes charge of 340 million euros
By Jan Schwartz and David Shepardson
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The three largest
German automakers said they will recall 2.5 million vehicles in
the United States equipped with Takata Corp air bags,
the latest moves in a long-running safety crisis involving the
Japanese automotive supplier.
On Wednesday, Volkswagen AG said it would recall
850,000 vehicles and BMW said it would recall 840,000
vehicles. That followed Tuesday's announcement by Daimler AG
that it was recalling 840,000 vehicles.
The vehicles to be recalled have Takata-made air bag
inflators that the Japanese supplier declared defective last
month, affecting 5.1 million vehicles in the United States. The
recalls by the German automakers bring the announced vehicle
recalls to the total outlined by Takata.
These recalls involve newer model-year vehicles than
previous ones involving Takata. The BMW recalls include one 2015
model.
The recalls mark the latest expansion of a safety crisis
over defective Takata air bags that began in 2009. Some 24
million U.S. vehicles involving about 28 million Takata air bag
inflators have been recalled.
Earlier, Honda Motor Co recalled 2.23 million U.S.
vehicles in the most recent Takata expansion. Ford Motor Co
has recalled 361,000 Ranger pickup trucks and Mazda Motor
Corp nearly 20,000 B-Series trucks.
The recalls by the German companies were limited to the U.S.
market. Daimler, VW and BMW each said they are not aware of any
air bag failures in their vehicles.
The most recent recalls were prompted in part by the
December death of the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup, as well as
new tests conducted on suspected faulty air bags. Ten deaths
worldwide and nine in the United States have been linked to
Takata's air bag inflators, all but one involving a Honda model.
Most of Daimler's vehicles involved are from its
Mercedes-Benz brand.
Daimler said it would take a charge of 340 million euros
($383 million) to cover the cost of the recall. It will account
for this by revising its 2015 financial results published last
week, lowering net profit to 8.7 billion euros and earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) to 13.2 billion euros, from 8.9
billion and 13.5 billion euros respectively.
VW's recalls include its main Volkswagen brand with 680,000
recalled vehicles and its luxury Audi brand with 170,000
vehicles recalled.
VW said its U.S. recalls include 2006 to 2010 model year
Passat sedans and wagons made in Germany; 2012-2014 Eos as well
as Passats made in the United States; 2010-2014 Golf and Jetta
SportWagen; and 2009-2014 Volkswagen CC.
(Additional reporting and writing by Bernie Woodall in Detroit;
Editing by Tom Brown)