WASHINGTON, June 17 Automakers affected by the
Takata air bag inflator recall have loaded the ID numbers of
millions of recalled vehicles into a searchable system, allowing
consumers and government officials to examine the data, U.S.
safety regulators said on Wednesday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it
will begin combing through the filings of 11 automakers to see
how their Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) match with
information provided earlier by Takata Corp. Regulators
believe 34 million vehicles could be affected.
"We'll revise that number if necessary," NHTSA spokesman
Gordon Trowbridge said.
The availability of the VIN data allows consumers to search
NHTSA's Safercar.gov website to determine whether their own
vehicles are subject to a recall of airbag inflators linked to
at least seven deaths and hundreds of injuries. The inflators
can rupture, spraying shrapnel into passenger compartments.
All of the deaths have occurred in vehicles manufactured by
Honda Motor Co Ltd.
A Reuters analysis of recall records submitted to the U.S.
auto safety watchdog found that the number of U.S. vehicles
appears to be less than 34 million. About 17.6 million vehicles
might have one or two defective air bags, the analysis showed.
How many times those vehicles might have to be repaired is
unclear.
