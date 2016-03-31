(Adds brief statement from NHTSA, paragraph 9)
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, March 31 Automakers have repaired or
replaced only one-quarter of the estimated 29 million defective
Takata Corp air bags in the United States, according to
data supplied to U.S. auto safety regulators, with some
companies lagging far behind others in terms of completed
repairs.
As of March 11, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said automakers had replaced more than 7.5
million defective Takata inflators, which can rupture and send
hot metal shards into vehicle occupants. The ruptures have been
blamed for nine deaths and more than 100 injuries in the United
States.
Honda Motor Co, which has been Takata's largest
customer, has replaced about 5.4 million inflators - more than
half of those it had recalled through December. But the
automaker recalled a further 2.3 million defective inflators in
February.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has replaced 736,000
inflators, about 15 percent of those it recalled, while Toyota
Motor Corp has replaced 717,000, about 22 percent.
Ford Motor Co has replaced 149,500 inflators, about 21
percent of those it recalled through December, but it recalled
361,692 others in January.
BMW AG has replaced 193,300 inflators, about 21
percent, but the company recalled a further 840,000 in February.
BMW has also struggled to complete repairs on driver-side
inflators, with a completion rate of less than 2 percent, and
recently received an extension from NHTSA.
Some smaller manufacturers, notably Mazda Motor Corp
and Fuji Heavy Industries' Subaru, have
completed repairs on fewer than 6 percent of their recalled
inflators.
NHTSA has mandated that all manufacturers affected by the
Takata air bag recalls must have a sufficient supply of
replacement parts on hand this year and must complete most of
those repairs by the end of 2017.
NHTSA on Thursday said it has reviewed inflator replacement
plans from all the automakers and is working "to increase the
manufacturers' recall completion rates."
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Peter Cooney
and David Gregorio)