WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. auto safety regulators
said on Thursday that automakers have completed 22.5 percent of
Takata Corp air bag inflator recalls and 29.5 percent in areas
with high humidity, where the potential risks are greater.
The National Highway Traffic Saftey Administration also said
its Takata investigation shows that the Japanese manufacturer
will produce 2.8 million replacement units this month alone. But
70 percent of those units will include inflators from other
manufactuers, namely Autoliv Inc, Daicel Corp
and TRW Automotive Inc.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)