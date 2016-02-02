By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 2 A panel of former U.S.
transportation officials commissioned by Takata Corp to
review its safety and quality efforts said on Tuesday the
Japanese air bag manufacturer must make significant improvements
to address quality problems in the wake of a record-setting
recalls.
At least 10 deaths and more than 100 injuries have led to
the recall of about 24 million U.S. vehicles and 28 million
inflators by 14 automakers for airbag inflators that may rupture
and spew deadly metal fragments.
The panel's report, released on Tuesday, was commissioned by
Takata in response to harsh scrutiny from Congress and U.S.
regulators, who questioned what Takata had done to assess its
quality and safety efforts.
The panel, appointed in January 2015, found the company must
do more to address quality in its design and manufacturing
processes and promote quality through improved management
practices.
Takata did not have clearly defined quality efforts, the
panel led by former Transportation Secretary Samuel Skinner
found. It added that there is "no stand-alone Takata program
aimed at identifying quality-related problems with Takata
products once they are in the vehicle fleet."
Takata said last month another 5.1 million U.S. vehicles
have defective inflators after the December death of a driver
in South Carolina in a 2006 Ford pickup with a ruptured
inflator.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said
tens of millions of additional Takata inflators will eventually
need to be replaced, on top of the current recalls.
NHTSA said it is reviewing the Takata report.
Takata Chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada said the report
"provides an additional set of clear, actionable steps to ensure
that we support a best-in-class quality program. We have
thoroughly reviewed the panel's recommendations, and we
intend to act on them."
Takata has added more than 100 additional staff throughout
its North American quality organization and named a new U.S.
general counsel and chief safety official.
Takata has previously acknowledged it improperly stored
chemicals and had problems with the manufacture of the explosive
propellants used to inflate airbags. It has also acknowledged it
kept poor quality control records.
In 2014, Reuters reported that Takata engineering reports,
presentations and emails showed it struggled to meet its own
standards for safety in manufacturing air bag inflators for a
decade until 2011.
In November, NHTSA fined Takata $70 million and accused it
of providing "selective, incomplete or inaccurate data." The
company faces an ongoing criminal investigation by U.S.
prosecutors.
