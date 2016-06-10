(Corrects second paragraph to state that Lazard's hiring was
By Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, June 9 Investment bank Lazard has
sidelined the founding family of Takata Corp as
momentum builds to a market-based solution for the Japanese air
bag maker embroiled in the auto industry's biggest safety
recall, a person briefed on the process told Reuters.
Takata confirmed two weeks ago that its steering committee
had hired Lazard to lead the company's financial restructuring
process. Since receiving the mandate, Lazard has
been firmly in the driving seat after taking control from
Takata's board and the Takada family, which have struggled to
make much headway in talks with automaker customers, said the
person, who did not want to be named because of the private
nature of the discussions.
"Now they have an international player driving the process,
communicating with the automakers won't be an issue," the person
said. "If it had been four friends of CEO Shigehisa Takada,
sitting around in a Tokyo boardroom, the OEMs (automakers) would
never accept that."
"Even though you're not going to have every automaker
delighted with the outcome, there is a very strong sense now
that they can achieve an outcome," the person added.
Both Takata and Lazard declined to comment.
Since Lazard was brought in potential investors in Takata
have stepped forward, including private equity fund KKR
and Chinese auto supplier Ningbo Joyson Electronic
Corp.
More than 100 million vehicles worldwide have been recalled
over faulty Takata air bag inflators that are linked to 13
deaths and more than 100 injuries. New recalls are being
announced on a near weekly basis.
To date, automakers that use air bags from Takata, one of
three major global suppliers, have paid for the cost of the
recalls as Takata has yet to agree on what is the root cause of
the fault with its bag inflators.
COST BURDEN
Some carmakers, frustrated over how long it is taking Takata
to identify and replace the potentially lethal inflators, now
realize they will likely have to bear some of the burden to
overhaul Takata, people with knowledge of those discussions say.
There is a recognition that the industry needs to keep
Takata going, in whatever form, to guarantee stable air bag
supplies.
"Automakers appear to be bracing for the possibility of
forgiving some of Takata's debts," said one of those people.
"That's the direction things are heading in, and it's happening
quicker than we thought."
"We want an outcome that will not burden our customers, so
it's not about where the (financial) sponsor comes from," said
an official from one Japanese automaker, who did not want to be
named because of the sensitivity of the matter. "What matters is
the plan, not necessarily who is proposing the plan."
The Japanese government also seems increasingly unlikely to
step in and insist on an old-style 'Japan Inc' rescue like those
orchestrated in the past by the trade ministry (METI).
A METI source said the ministry would likely go along with
any investor who can guarantee the safety of Takata's product
supply, adding that as Takata's products aren't technologically
sensitive, there would not be any concerns about Japan losing
expertise or cross-border security issues if foreign interests
were involved.
