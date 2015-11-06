TOKYO Nov 6 Japan's Takata Corp
slashed its full-year earnings forecast on Friday as major
customer automakers distance themselves from its air bag
inflators, which are at the centre of a massive global safety
recall.
The auto parts maker announced an April-September net loss
of 5.6 billion yen ($45.94 million) compared with a loss of 35.2
billion yen in the same year-ago period, helped by smaller
charges.
But for the business year through March, Takata forecast a
net profit of 5 billion yen, just a quarter of what it had
estimated three months earlier.
($1 = 121.9000 yen)
