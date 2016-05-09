TOKYO May 9 Japan's Takata Corp warned
it would post an annual net loss of 13 billion yen ($120
million) for the past financial year, revising its previous
estimate for a 5 billion yen profit as costs mount due to a
massive global recall of its air bag inflators.
The company also cut its estimates for full-year revenue and
recurring profit, although it raised its operating profit
estimate by 5 percent to 42 billion yen.
Takata's recall woes continue to expand after U.S. transport
authorities last week announced an additional recall that would
affect up to 40 million more air bags manufactured by the
company.
($1 = 107.4600 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)