* Final results needed to divvy recall costs with automakers
* Embattled air bag maker posts 32.9 pct fall in Q1 net
profit
* Keeps FY forecast of 13 bln yen net profit
(Releads, adds spokesman comments)
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Aug 5 Final results of a third-party
investigation into Takata Corp's exploding air bags may
take longer than expected, a spokesman of the embattled company
said, likely delaying a process to apportion recall costs with
its automaker clients.
The Japanese auto parts supplier said it had yet to
determine how to divide costs for withdrawing its roughly 100
million air bag inflators, which have been classified as
defective due to the tendency of some to explode suddenly.
The final results of the Takata-commissioned investigation
will help in determining recall cost payments, which is key to
establishing Takata's liabilities as the company searches for a
financial sponsor.
In its quarterly earnings report on Friday, Takata said it
had received results from the investigation by Germany's
Fraunhofer Institute in late July, but a company spokesman said
final results were still awaited.
Takata said the latest investigation results had not
determined who was responsible for the defective air bags, which
have been linked to at least 14 deaths and more than 150
injuries globally, mainly in the United States.
"Given the schedule with the investigation, the process may
take longer than expected," Takata spokesman Toyohiro Hishikawa
said, while declining to give further details.
"If these were the final results, we could enter the stage
of discussing cost sharing, but these results are not final," he
said, adding that the company was discussing the latest results
with automaker clients.
Takata Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura said in May
he expected the final results of the investigation around
summer, and hoped to find a sponsor around autumn.
"While we are anticipating that the costs (for the recall)
will be divided, they are difficult to estimate at the moment,"
Takata said on Friday. Honda Motor is Takata's biggest
client.
One of the world's largest air bag suppliers, Takata is at
the centre of a massive global recall of its of air bag
inflators, which can inflate violently, releasing metal shrapnel
into vehicles.
The inflators in question contain the volatile chemical
compound ammonium nitrate. Other investigations conducted by
U.S. transport authorities and a group of automakers have shown
that the compound can become unstable following prolonged
exposure to hot conditions.
The company posted a one-third drop in first-quarter net
profit to 2.1 billion yen, booking a special loss of 3.5 billion
yen ($34.63 million) for air bag-related lawsuits in the United
States. It also suffered a 4.4 billion yen hit from the impact
of a strong yen.
($1 = 101.0600 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)