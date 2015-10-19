(New throughout, adds background and comments from NHTSA
administrator)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Oct 19 U.S. regulators signaled on
Monday that their investigation into Takata Corp air
bag inflators will expand beyond 11 automakers, amid signs that
vehicle design could play a role in whether the devices pose a
deadly risk to the public.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration chief Mark
Rosekind said his agency can add more auto manufacturers to the
consent order that regulators announced with Takata in May. He
said some carmakers could also begin to move more quickly when
they suspect a potential problem.
On Thursday, NHTSA expects to make a case in public that it
should coordinate the Takata recall to ensure that an estimated
23.4 million air bag inflators installed in 19.2 million U.S.
vehicles from 11 automakers are properly replaced.
"We'll try to be very specific on Thursday but it goes
beyond the 11," Rosekind told reporters.
"All of these are fitting under the investigation we
currently have. And we'll be talking about all of those," he
said.
The air bag inflators, which can explode with too much force
and spray metal shrapnel into passenger compartments, have been
linked to at least eight deaths and more than 100 injuries
worldwide.
Rosekind's comments follow news in August that regulators
directed the U.S. units of Volkswagen AG to provide
information on the June rupture of a Takata side air bag in a
2015 model VW Tiguan. The report does not fit the pattern of
other cases, which have involved front air bags of older model
vehicles.
Rosekind also said he believes automakers could follow the
lead of General Motors Co by moving quickly on
Takata-related recalls as additional attention is focused on the
danger.
"It would not surprise me if other people decide to deal
earlier and faster with these issues," Rosekind said.
Over the weekend, GM recalled about 400 vehicles in the
United States after being notified by Takata that tests at a
production plant in Mexico showed failures of side air bags. The
Takata tests were performed on Oct. 5, and it notified GM the
following day.
The GM recall affects six models produced earlier this year,
mainly in February and March, including the Chevrolet Equinox
and Chevrolet Malibu. No injuries or deaths have been reported
in this specific recall, a GM spokesman said.
Experts say the ammonium nitrate used as a chemical
accelerator in the inflators could become unstable after being
exposed to high humidity over a period of time. Some have
suggested that auto design, including how well sealed passenger
compartments are against humidity, could also be a factor.
"Think about age, high humidity, all the different factors.
Now you add design of the vehicle," Rosekind said.
Newer Takata inflators have not been shown to be a problem,
he added.
"So far the testing is showing that the newer ones seem to
be solid," Rosekind said.
Takata said in a news release on Monday that it has
increased production of air bag replacement kits to 1 million
per month.
