WASHINGTON Nov 9 Two influential U.S. senators,
worried about Takata Corp's ability to complete its
recall of potentially deadly air bag inflators, sought
regulatory guidance on how to hold the Japanese company
accountable if its U.S. subsidiary goes bankrupt.
"We have concerns about Takata's financial solvency, which
is now at risk ... and that as a result, consumers could be left
with defective airbags that no one will be forced to fix,"
Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey said in
a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
on Monday.
Takata must pay a $70 million cash penalty and could be
fined up to $130 million if it fails to keep to the recall
schedule. Major customers, including Honda Motor Co,
Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, have
dropped the company's air bag inflators, while Takata has
slashed its earnings forecast and its shares have fallen
sharply.
"These developments raise the concern that these liabilities
could overwhelm the company and lead Takata Corporation to
bankrupt its U.S. subsidiary," the senators wrote to NHTSA
Administrator Mark Rosekind.
Blumenthal and Markey asked Rosekind how the U.S. government
can assure that replacement inflators will be available for U.S.
car owners and how costs for the recall and potential penalties
would be handled in the event of a bankruptcy.
NHTSA officials were not immediately available for comment.
A week ago, NHTSA announced hefty fines and an accelerated
schedule for eliminating Takata air bag inflators that are
linked to at least eight deaths from America's roads. Regulators
also ordered the company to phase out use of ammonium nitrate
propellant, as part of one of the biggest automotive recalls in
U.S. history. [ID: nL1N12Y2G5]
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Richard Chang)