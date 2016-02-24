(Adds comment from Takata)
By Paul Lienert and David Shepardson
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Feb 24 U.S. Senators Edward
Markey and Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday renewed their call
for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to
accelerate the recall of potentially defective Takata Corp
air bags.
The lawmakers cited a report on Tuesday by the Senate
Commerce Committee alleging Takata "falsified data to cover up
problems" with its air bags, and said the Japanese supplier
might have lied to safety regulators for years.
On Wednesday, NHTSA spokesman Gordon Trowbridge said the
agency "has taken unprecedented efforts to address the Takata
issue, including the first use of the agency's accelerated
remedy authority," and that it will "continue to use every tool
available to make sure every American vehicle has safe air
bags."
Reuters reported on Monday that NHTSA continues to
investigate whether the recalls of nearly 29 million defective
Takata inflators in the United States should be expanded to
include another 70 million to 90 million inflators with ammonium
nitrate.
In a statement, Markey and Blumenthal described the
additional air bags as "potentially lethal" and "ticking time
bombs" and said the company showed a "pernicious disregard" for
the safety of U.S. drivers.
NHTSA on Tuesday cited a consent order issued last November
under which all Takata ammonium nitrate-based inflators must be
recalled by 2019 "unless Takata can establish their long-term
safety."
The agency has said that some replacement inflators "may be
effective for several years, but not for the full life of your
vehicle, and therefore may also have to be replaced."
On Wednesday, Takata said it has "dramatically increased"
production of replacement parts and through its consent order
with NHTSA is "committed to a comprehensive framework to address
safety concerns with airbag inflators, including through service
life testing of inflators not subject to recall."
Former managers interviewed by Reuters described "chronic"
quality failures at Takata's North American plants, an
assessment reflected in dozens of company emails and documents
dating to 2001. Those problems, the former managers said, make
it difficult for the company and regulators to pinpoint which
inflators, among tens of millions, pose a danger.
When exposed to moisture, ammonium nitrate can cause the
inflator to rupture with deadly force, spraying shrapnel into
vehicle occupants.
On Tuesday, a group of 10 automakers said the cause of
Takata air bag ruptures linked to 10 deaths and more than 100
injuries is a combination of exposure to humidity, design and
manufacturing issues, and use of ammonium nitrate.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and David Shepardson in
Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Andrea Ricci and Jonathan
Oatis)