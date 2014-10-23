TOKYO Oct 23 Takata shares fell sharply on Thursday, hitting 1 1/2-year lows after U.S. regulators expanded the number of vehicles with Takata's faulty airbags that may be affected by recalls.

Takata shares fell as much as five percent to 1,597 yen, their lowest level since February last year, even though the company said that it sees limited additional cost increase even after the U.S. regulator's move. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Perry)