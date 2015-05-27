BEIJING May 28 Japan's Takata Corp,
which for months resisted U.S. regulators' demands to widen a
recall over its potentially lethal air bags, has had an
"attitude shift" and is in a mood to compromise to try to
resolve the ballooning auto safety crisis, said a person close
to the company.
That doesn't mean Takata is ready to take all the blame and
shoulder all the cost of fixing tens of millions of air bags
that have been linked to six deaths, all in Honda Motor
cars, when they exploded violently and sprayed metal shards into
the vehicles.
The knowledgeable person, who has been briefed by Takata
management leaders, said the company is adamant that its
automaker customers share the blame, and the financial burden.
"'There's no use or gain in fighting the regulators' is how
one Takata management leader explained to me as to why Takata
has undergone this shift," the person said, adding Takata, via
its lawyers, began contacting the U.S. Department of
Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) in mid-April.
Those talks eventually led to last week's announcement by
Takata and the U.S. regulators doubling the recall of air bags
to nearly 34 million vehicles. Millions more have been recalled
outside the United States since 2008.
"We have always worked closely with NHTSA and other American
regulators, and have been in close contact right from the start
with them over the current recall," Takata spokesman Hideyuki
Matsumoto told Reuters.
MOUNTING COSTS
The person said one factor motivating Takata to agree to the
wider recall was a daily fine NHTSA imposed on the Tokyo-based
firm in February for not fully cooperating with investigations.
"The fine was mounting," the person cited a Takata executive
as telling him, noting this was costing Takata upwards of
$400,000 a month. As part of last week's recall announcement,
NHTSA said those fines had been suspended.
As of end-March, Takata, valued at close to $900 million,
had $636 million in cash and had set aside $520 million in the
past 18 months for recall costs. It has three bonds outstanding
and yields have risen steeply in recent weeks, reflecting some
investor concern over the firm's finances.
Bonds due in 2021 are yielding 4.99
percent, more than 400 basis points higher than when NHTSA
expanded its warning about faulty airbags in October - a move
that sent Takata shares tumbling by almost a quarter.
The knowledgeable person said Takata felt it was also coming
under pressure from automakers including Honda, Toyota Motor
and Nissan Motor, which late last year began
recalling millions of air bags for their own investigations.
Takata had refused to take part in those recalls, saying the
defect cited by car manufacturers was not "officially
recognized."
ROOT CAUSE
Announcing the expanded recalls last week, Takata indicated
it still hasn't got to the root cause of the defective air bag
inflators, though it said the performance of some inflators
could be affected "by exposure over several years to persistent
conditions of high absolute humidity."
However, it noted that this long-term susceptibility to
humidity couldn't be established conclusively "within the scope
of testing specifications" set by automakers - a hint, say some
analysts, that Takata holds its automaker clients partly to
blame.
The knowledgeable person said a Takata executive told him
the statement was not meant as a declaration of war against
automakers, rather it was meant to highlight the difficulty of
pinning blame to just one party.
He said Takata has not begun negotiating with automakers on
how to divide the financial burden of fixing recalled air bags
that Scott Upham, president of Valient Market Research, which
tracks the air bag industry, reckons could be as high as $4-$5
billion.
"Meaningful negotiations will have to wait until Takata and
others involved can conclusively identify the root cause for the
defective inflators," the person said, reflecting Takata's
position.
Company spokesman Matsumoto said Takata "plans to start
talks with automakers," but the first priority is to identify
what's causing the inflator problem. He declined to elaborate.
Takata faces dozens of civil lawsuits, which have been
consolidated in a U.S. federal court in Miami, alleging the
Japanese firm and automakers knew for years about potential
problems with the air bags but failed to warn customers or alert
regulators until recently.
A subcommittee of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce
Committee has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday (June 2) on the
problems that led to the recall - which industry
experts said could take years to complete.
And air bags are still rupturing.
This week, Honda said a driver-side air bag erupted on May
13 in a 2005 Honda Fit that was being scrapped at a Japanese
yard, sending shrapnel into the air. The car was one of the
models covered by Honda's expanded recalls announced earlier
this month. No one was injured, Honda said.
($1 = 121.8400 yen)
