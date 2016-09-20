TOKYO, Sept 20 Shares in Takata Corp
fell as much as 9 percent on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report
that some of the company's bidders are considering the
possibility of some form of bankruptcy proceedings for the
troubled Japanese air bag maker.
Citing people familiar with the bidding process, Bloomberg
reported on Monday that a bankruptcy option was being considered
to rein in liabilities.
Tokyo markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.
On Tuesday when markets re-opened, Takata shares were down
7.8 percent at 390 at 0123 GMT.
People with direct knowledge of the bidding process told
Reuters earlier that Takata would take initial bids from
potential rescuers, including Japanese chemical maker Daicel
Corp, China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic and
global funds KKR & Co and Bain Capital LP, on Sept. 19.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)