* Launches a series of "urgent" supplier inspections
-sources
* Tells supplier Tokyo HQ now overseeing global quality
* Urged supplier to be extra careful on quality management
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Dec 14 Takata Corp. has begun
enforcing tighter quality controls on a group of parts suppliers
as the auto safety equipment maker boosts production to replace
millions of air bags recalled for a potentially deadly defect,
according to people involved.
Takata, whose exploding air bags have caused five deaths and
a recall of more than 20 million vehicles globally, has come
under investigation by U.S. safety regulators and federal
prosecutors and intense scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers.
Over the last two months, the company has launched a series
of "urgent" inspections across its supply network and dispatched
managers to parts makers in Japan and Asia to announce the
changes, according to those involved, who asked not to be
identified.
At one closed-door meeting in Japan between Takata
executives and over 100 of its suppliers in mid-October, Takata
said its representatives would inspect 40 suppliers of key parts
before the end of the year and audit the remainder of the firms
in 2015, one of those involved said.
"Takata has become extremely strict when it comes to quality
control now," said one of the people who was present at the
meeting.
Suppliers said the way the inspections were carried out did
not differ much from regular quality checks made by Takata, but
they highlighted the speed and the unusual sense of urgency with
which they have been announced.
"This time it was different. This inspection had not been
planned before and was announced out of the blue during the
meeting," said the person involved. "They came to my factory
within one, two weeks from setting the date," said the person.
Takata spokesman Toyohiro Hishikawa declined to comment on
the company's dealings with its suppliers.
Takata has not identified the cause of a defect with its air
bags that has left some of them prone to blow apart in accidents
and shoot shrapnel inside vehicles. The five deaths were linked
to Takata air bags in Honda Motor Co vehicles, while
the recalls around the world affected a range of carmakers.
There is no suggestion that the safety problems have been
the result of quality controls at Takata's suppliers.
In discussions with suppliers, Takata executives did not
elaborate on the reasons for the quality audits, which have gone
beyond air bag parts suppliers.
Takata sits at the top of a pyramid of more than 100
suppliers in Japan, the sources said. Many of those businesses
are family-run, local manufacturers with long-standing ties to
Takata that employ a handful of workers and make nuts, bolts and
buckles used in Takata's air bags and seat belts.
Takata Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada told investors in
June that the company had allowed its operations outside Japan
too much leeway at a time of fast growth in demand for the
company's air bags.
During a visit to a Takata supplier in Southeast Asia, a
senior manager dispatched from headquarters told managers at the
plant that Takata's Tokyo headquarters had assumed
responsibility for ensuring a "global standard" in quality.
As part of that, the company signalled it would try to
incorporate improvements suggested by its suppliers into
manufacturing and design. Takata urged the supplier to be extra
careful on quality management "because of the circumstance we're
in", a person who attended the meeting said.
Takata has 55 factories in 20 countries, eight of which are
located in Japan. The only facility that makes air bags in Japan
is a plant in Kyushu in southern Japan, according to the
company's website.
The company's manufacturing in Japan is concentrated in
Shiga, in western Japan, where Takata has three manufacturing
centres in Echigawa, Hikone and Nagahama where it produces seat
belts and carries out tests.
Takata has had problems with ensuring consistent quality
standards from suppliers in the past, documents reviewed by
Reuters show. In 2006, engineers at the company's Monclova,
Mexico plant found that welds on air bag inflators were failing
because steel pipes shipped from a Japanese supplier had too
much carbon, according to an engineering report.
In recent meetings with suppliers, Takata representatives
have not discussed the impact of the ongoing recalls in detail,
people involved say.
"Maybe it is a Japanese thing, but they don't talk about it,
and it's difficult for us to ask," said one long-term Takata
supplier. "So we learn about everything from the press."
