DETROIT, March 2 Takata Corp said on Monday it plans to double its capacity to make replacement air bag inflators over the next six months and it continues testing parts that could explode with too much force.

The Japanese supplier said it expects to be producing about 900,000 replacement kits per month by September, up from 450,000 now.

The defective parts, which activate air bags in case of collision, have been linked to at least six deaths and dozens of injuries. Several lawsuits have been filed, and U.S. safety regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration claim the air bags explode with too much force, spraying metal fragments at occupants.

Takata Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada said in a statement about the testing that "definitive conclusions have not yet been reached." However, he added the testing so far supported the company's initial analysis that age and long-term exposure to persistent heat and high absolute humidity are significant factors in the small number of malfunctioning inflators.

He said variability in vehicle models is also a factor and the company continues to consider variability in inflator manufacturing as a factor.

In announcing its plans to boost manufacturing capacity of the replacement inflators, Takata said the newer parts and those not exposed to prolonged humidity and heat are safe. It said it also is working with other suppliers to further increase availability of replacement parts.

Takata met this week in Michigan with engineers from its automaker customers to update them on the testing for the cause of the problems.

Last week, NHTSA ordered Takata to preserve all air bag inflators removed through a recall process as evidence for a federal investigation and private litigation cases.