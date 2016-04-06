WASHINGTON, April 6 Honda Motor Co said
on Wednesday that a driver in Texas was killed on March 31 after
a Takata airbag ruptured, the tenth U.S. death linked
to a defect that has led to the recall of tens of millions of
vehicles worldwide.
Honda said the latest death took place in a recalled 2002
Honda Civic in Fort Bend County, Texas. Honda said the owner had
been mailed multiple recall notices but repairs were never made.
Overall, 10 people have died in the United States in
accidents linked to exploding Takata airbags. Nine of those U.S.
deaths occurred in Honda vehicles, Honda said. Ford Motor Co
has reported a death from a Takata airbag rupture in one
of its vehicles in the United States.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)