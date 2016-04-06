(Adds more details of crash, efforts to contact owners,
By David Shepardson and Bernie Woodall
WASHINGTON/DETROIT April 6 A 17-year-old driver
of a recalled 2002 Honda Civic was killed last month after a
Takata Corp air bag ruptured during a rear-end crash,
Honda Motor Co and U.S. regulators said on Wednesday,
the 10th U.S. death linked to a defect that has prompted recalls
of tens of millions of vehicles worldwide.
The latest death took place on March 31 in Fort Bend County,
Texas. Honda said the owner had been mailed multiple recall
notices about the five-year-old recall effort, but repairs were
never made.
The victim, a high school senior from Richmond, Texas, ran
into the back of a Honda CR-V that was waiting for traffic to
clear to make a left turn, said Fort Bend County Sheriff's
Deputy Danny Beckwith. The driver was not excessively speeding
and was wearing her seat belt, he said, saying the crash
resulted in moderate damage to her car.
"Everybody should have walked away from this," Beckwith said
in an interview. He said shrapnel punctured the air bag and
sliced the young woman's neck and carotid artery. She was
pronounced dead at the scene.
Honda spokesman Jeffrey Smith said the automaker has more
than doubled the size of its customer relations team working on
this issue.
"This is a very motivated, dedicated and engaged group,
working seven days a week to help customers get their vehicles
repaired," Smith said.
He said Honda has sent more than 9.9 million mailers, 11.9
million postcards, 4.5 million emails, 12.8 million direct and
automated phone calls and used targeted advertising, social
media and other efforts.
Overall, 10 people have died in the United States in
accidents linked to exploding Takata air bags. Nine of those
U.S. deaths have occurred in Honda vehicles, Honda said. Ford
Motor Co has reported a death from a Takata air bag
rupture in one of its vehicles in the United States.
A pregnant woman was killed in Malaysia in July 2014 after
the rupture of a Takata air bag in a 2003 Honda City.
Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, said in a statement
the latest death "shows that the current recall efforts are just
not getting the job done. Takata and the automakers have to step
up their efforts to locate, notify and fix every impacted car as
soon as possible - before anyone else dies."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a
statement it "has demanded that manufacturers work to a 100
percent completion rate, and take all efforts necessary to reach
that goal."
The agency said it "is renewing its call to all auto
manufacturers involved in the Takata air bag recall to intensify
and expand their outreach to affected vehicle owners."
To date, 14 automakers have recalled about 24 million
vehicles involving about 28 million Takata air bag inflators, ,
which can explode with excessive force and spray metal shrapnel
into vehicle passenger compartments. They have been linked to
more than 100 U.S. injuries.
In late December, NHTSA named John Buretta, a former
official in the Justice Department's criminal division, to serve
as independent monitor overseeing the Takata recalls.
Last month, NHTSA said automakers have replaced more than
7.5 million defective Takata inflators, or about a third of
those recalled through December. Honda has replaced about 5.4
million inflators, or 54 percent of vehicles it had recalled
through December, the highest completion rate of any automaker.
Honda said it has enough replacement inflators to complete
repairs under the open recall of the 2002 Civic, "and we
continue to encourage all owners of affected vehicles to seek
repair immediately."
Honda said it does not have replacements for a driver air
bag inflator recall announced in February, but it expects to
begin receiving replacement inflators for that recall within a
few days.
