TORONTO, March 7 Toyota Motor Corp
recalled 33,264 more vehicles in Canada as of
Monday over an issue with frontal airbags, bringing the total in
the country to 400,124 vehicles since 2013, the Canadian
government said.
Last Wednesday, Toyota said it was expanding its worldwide
recall involving potentially defective Takata Corp air
bag parts.
The latest Canadian figures announced by Transport Canada
were an expansion to previous recalls..
An estimated 29 million Takata air bag inflators have been
recalled in the United States in more than 19 million vehicles
because the inflators can activate with too much force, sending
potentially deadly metal shards into the passenger compartment.
All the vehicles Toyota added to the recalls are equipped
with a Takata-made dual-stage front passenger air bag inflator.
Toyota said a total of 15,314,000, Toyota vehicles with Takata
air bags have now been recalled worldwide, including 3,156,000
in the United States.
