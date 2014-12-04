TOKYO Dec 4 Toyota Motor Corp will
recall 190,000 vehicles in Japan and China to replace
potentially defective front passenger-side air bags made by
Takata Corp, the latest in a long line of recalls for
the embattled auto safety parts supplier.
The recall followed an unusual deployment of a Takata-made
air bag in Toyota's 2003-model Will Cypha at a scrapyard last
month, Japan's transport ministry said.
Toyota will recall 185,000 vehicles across 19 models
including the Corolla and Alphard in Japan. Another 5,000 cars
will be recalled in China.
Toyota said it was recalling the cars as a precautionary
measure and that the cause of the problem was not yet known. It
was not aware of injuries or deaths related to the problem, it
said.
(Reporting by Mari Saito and Chang-Ran Kim)