(Adds comment from Takata)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Oct 20 Toyota Motor Corp
recalled 247,000 cars, SUVs and pickup trucks in the United
States on Monday because of potentially defective front
passenger air bag inflators from Japan's Takata Corp
that can rupture and spray metal shrapnel, according to U.S.
safety regulators.
That raised the number of vehicles affected by regional
recalls launched in June by several automakers due to the Takata
air bags to more than 4.5 million.
The regional recalls by Toyota and other automakers
including Honda Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles'
Chrysler Group began in high-humidity areas of the
United States after the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) started investigating reports of air bag
explosions in Florida and Puerto Rico.
Prompted by NHTSA, Takata and automakers have been trying to
determine whether exposure to high humidity caused any defect in
the inflators collected though the regional recalls.
"At this point, the issue appears to be a problem related to
extended exposure to consistently high humidity," NHTSA said in
a statement on Monday. "However, we are leaving no stone
unturned in our aggressive pursuit to track down the full
geographic scope of this issue."
Toyota recovered replaced air bag inflators from south
Florida and Takata evaluated them starting in August, according
to the NHTSA documents. On Oct. 10, Takata informed Toyota that
a number of the inflators performed "improperly" during testing.
Five days later, after reviewing the data with NHTSA, Toyota
decided on the recall.
Over the last six years, Takata has recalled about 16
million vehicles globally for defective air bags, including the
regional recalls. At least four deaths, all in Honda cars, have
been linked to the defective air bags.
The Toyota vehicles affected by Monday's recall are from
model years 2002 through 2005, according to the NHTSA documents.
They include the Lexus SC and Toyota Corolla, Matrix, Sequoia
and Tundra. Also part of the recall is General Motors'
Pontiac Vibe, which was built by Toyota.
A Toyota spokeswoman said the automaker was not aware of any
crashes, injuries or deaths related to the recall.
Takata spokesman Alby Berman said the supplier supported
Toyota's latest recall and said, "We will continue to fully
support the NHTSA investigation and our customers' recalls in
every way possible moving through this processes, including
ongoing detailed technical analysis and replacement parts."
Dealers will replace the front passenger airbag inflator
with a newly made replacement. If a replacement is not available
as a temporary measure the dealer will disable the air bag and
advise the customer not to use the front passenger seat,
according to the NHTSA documents.
Other automakers affected by the regional recalls include
BMW, Ford Motor, Mazda Motor,
Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan Motor and Fuji Heavy
Industries' Subaru.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Tom Brown and
Lisa Shumaker)