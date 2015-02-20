(Adds comment and details from NHTSA conference call)
By Doina Chiacu and Paul Lienert
WASHINGTON/DETROIT Feb 20 U.S. regulators on
Friday slapped Takata Corp with a $14,000 per-day fine
for failing to fully cooperate with a probe of its faulty air
bags and revealed that a fraction of the 17 million cars
recalled because of the problems have been repaired.
The Japanese parts supplier is still struggling to come to
terms with the massive recall and investigation related to the
air bags, which have been prone to rupture unexpectedly,
spraying shrapnel into vehicle occupants.
Defective Takata air bag inflators - which activate the
devices in case of collision - have been linked to at least six
deaths and dozens of injuries, and have resulted in several
lawsuits.
Takata failed to comply with two orders U.S. safety
regulators issued last year requiring documentation and other
material for a probe into the faulty air bags, according to
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
The government is accusing Takata of dumping more than 2.4
million pages of documents on the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration without any guide to or explanation of the
content.
"As you are well aware, NHTSA has repeatedly engaged Takata
and asked for the company's explanation of the content of the
deluge of documents that it has produced thus far," NHTSA said
in a letter to Takata lawyer Steven Bradbury, explaining the
reason for the fine, to be levied starting on Friday.
Takata said it "strongly" disagreed with NHTSA's
characterization, adding that it had been meeting regularly with
NHTSA engineers to identify the cause of the issues with the
inflators.
In another sign of Takata's struggles to put the issue to
rest, the U.S. safety regulator also said Friday that nearly 90
percent of the vehicles recalled because of defective Takata
air bags were still unrepaired as of December 31.
NHTSA has urged owners of certain vehicles from Toyota Motor
Corp, Honda Motor Corp Ltd, Mazda Motor Corp
, BMW AG, Nissan Motor Co Ltd,
Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Subaru Co Ltd, Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Co and General
Motors Co to replace the air bags as soon as possible.
On Friday, Foxx also called on Congress to pass legislation
requiring car rental agencies and used car dealers to fix safety
defects in the vehicles they rent or sell.
Senators John Thune and Bill Nelson on Friday urged Takata
to help federal regulators. "We cannot tolerate delays or
limited cooperation when people's lives are at stake," they said
in a statement.
