WASHINGTON/DETROIT Feb 25 A U.S. safety
regulator on Wednesday ordered Takata Corp to preserve
all air-bag inflators removed through a recall process as
evidence for both a federal investigation and private litigation
cases.
The move marked the first time that the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department
of Transportation, has ordered a company to preserve evidence
for private litigation, said Gordon Trowbridge, a spokesman for
NHTSA.
The directive from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony
Foxx also prohibits Takata from destroying or damaging any
air-bag inflators except those necessary for testing. Takata is
required to set aside 10 percent of recalled air-bag inflators
and make them available for testing by private plaintiffs.
The defective parts, which activate the air bags in case of
collision, - have been linked to at least six deaths and dozens
of injuries, and have resulted in several lawsuits.
NHTSA on Friday slapped a $14,000-a-day fine on Takata for
failing to fully cooperate with the government's probe.
Since 2008, about 17 million vehicles with
Takata air bags have been recalled. They can rupture, spraying
metal fragments at occupants.
Foxx also said NHTSA would upgrade its Takata investigation
to an engineering analysis, a formal step in the agency's defect
investigation process.
Takata officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; editing by Peter Cooney and Matthew Lewis)