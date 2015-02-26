(Adds comments from Takata and a plaintiff's attorney)
By Bernie Woodall and Eric Beech
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Feb 25 A U.S. safety
regulator on Wednesday ordered Takata Corp to preserve
all air-bag inflators removed through a recall process as
evidence for a federal investigation and private litigation
cases.
It was the first time the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of
Transportation, has ordered a company to preserve evidence for
private litigation, said Gordon Trowbridge, a spokesman for
NHTSA.
The defective parts, which activate air bags in case of
collision - have been linked to at least six deaths and dozens
of injuries, and have resulted in several lawsuits. NHTSA claims
the air bags explode with too much force, spraying metal
fragments at occupants.
On Friday, NHTSA slapped a $14,000-a-day fine on Takata for
failing to fully cooperate with the government's probe.
Since 2008, nearly 25 million vehicles worldwide
with Takata air bags have been recalled.
The directive from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony
Foxx also prohibits Takata from destroying or damaging any
air-bag inflators except those necessary for testing. Takata is
required to set aside 10 percent of recalled air-bag inflators
and make them available for testing by private plaintiffs.
NHTSA wanted to ensure that all parties testing the
inflators including itself, Takata, a consortium of automakers
as well as private litigants could have access to them.
Several weeks ago, a federal judge in South Carolina had
limited access to inflators at the request of private litigants,
but opened access to parties testing them at the request of the
Justice Department.
A Florida attorney who represents a client suing Takata,
said a U.S. Department of Justice attorney appeared as an
interested party at a recent hearing in Miami where scores of
federal cases against Takata have been consolidated.
"I've never seen a federal prosecutorial authority appear as
an interested party in a civil matter," said Jason Turchin, who
said he has been involved in more than 4,000 cases.
A spokesman for Japan-based air-bag maker Takata, Bob
Rendine, said the company will continue to work closely with
NHTSA.
"We believe the outcome (Foxx's order) is in the best
interest of all parties, and consistent with our commitment to
the safety of the driving public. Determining the root cause of
the inflator issues has been, and remains, our top priority,"
said Rendine.
Foxx said NHTSA would upgrade its Takata investigation to an
engineering analysis, a formal step in the agency's defect
investigation process.
