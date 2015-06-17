WASHINGTON, June 17 A U.S. Senate panel will
hold a June 23 hearing on the ongoing investigation into Takata
Corp's recall of defective air bags, the Senate
Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"The hearing will examine the role of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the Takata defective
air bag recall investigation, Takata's remediation efforts, how
car manufacturers are addressing defective Takata air bags, and
ongoing oversight by the Department of Transportation Office of
Inspector General," the committee said in a statement
It did not list witnesses for the hearing.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert)