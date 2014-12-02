TOKYO Dec 2 Takata Corp is making final preparations to expand a region-specific recall in the United States of vehicles with its air bag inflators to the rest of the country, as ordered last week by regulators, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ordered the nationwide recall last week, giving the Japanese air bag supplier until Tuesday to declare that its inflators are defective and issue a recall. If it does not, NHTSA could begin steps to fine the company up to $7,000 per vehicle, as well as force a recall.

A Takata spokeswoman said no decision had been made yet, adding no board meeting had taken place on Tuesday.

Takata will work with automakers to determine how many vehicles would need to be recalled, the Nikkei said, without citing any sources. The paper added that Takata would explain its decision at a U.S. congressional hearing scheduled on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)