WASHINGTON, March 13 Takata Corp, under
pressure from a $14,000 daily fine from U.S. regulators, has
started to become more cooperative about documents involving a
deadly default in its air bag inflators, the top U.S. auto
safety regulator said on Friday.
"They're starting to become forthcoming," National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration Administrator (NHTSA) Mark
Rosekind told an audience of consumer advocates. "My
understanding is that yesterday, things started changing
around." he added, without elaborating.
NHTSA slapped the $14,000-per-day fine on Takata last month
for failing to cooperate fully with its probe of air bag
inflators that have been linked to at least six deaths and
dozens of injuries. The devices, which can explode and spray
metal shards into passenger compartments, have resulted in 17
million vehicle recalls in the United States alone.
The government accused Takata of dumping more than 2.4
million pages of documents on the NHTSA without any guide to or
explanation of the content.
Despite new signs of cooperation, Rosekind said it would
take several meetings between NHTSA and Takata representatives
to change the situation significantly.
I'm not sure they're far enough yet," he said at a meeting
of the Consumer Federation of America.
Roseking, a former member of the National Transportation
Safety Board, took NHTSA's helm in December amid expectations
that he would make the auto regulator more responsive to defect
issues following its slow response to recent problem with Takata
and General Motors Co ignition switches.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)