By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, March 13 Takata Corp, under
pressure from a $14,000 daily fine from U.S. regulators, has
started to become more cooperative about documents involving a
deadly default in its air bag inflators, the top U.S. auto
safety regulator said on Friday.
"They're starting to become forthcoming," National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Administrator Mark
Rosekind told an audience of consumer advocates. "My
understanding is that yesterday, things started changing
around," he added, without elaborating.
NHTSA slapped the $14,000-per-day fine on Takata last month
for failing to cooperate fully with its probe of air bag
inflators linked to at least six deaths and dozens of injuries.
The devices, which can explode and spray metal shards into
passenger compartments, have resulted in 17 million vehicle
recalls in the United States alone.
The government accused Takata of dumping more than 2.4
million pages of documents on the NHTSA without any guide to or
explanation of the content.
Despite new signs of cooperation, Rosekind said it would
take several meetings between NHTSA and Takata representatives
to change the situation significantly.
"I'm not sure they're far enough yet," he said at a meeting
of the Consumer Federation of America.
After a year of criticism over NHTSA's slowness to respond
to major defects, including Takata air bags and General Motors
Co ignition switches, Rosekind took the agency's helm in
December with a mandate to overhaul its safety operations.
He pointed to the Takata case as an example of NHTSA's
"willingness to stand up and fight on behalf of the consumer"
and said the Obama administration will seek new authority from
Congress to impose stiffer civil and criminal penalties.
"We are taking any actions allowed under the law to hold
manufacturers accountable. But it's clear to any unbiased
observer that the law does not currently provide our agency with
sufficient authority to hold bad actors fully accountable," said
Rosekind, a former member of the National Transportation Safety
Board.
Rosekind also said he would address longstanding consumer
complaints that NHTSA is too close to industry to be effective,
a problem for which critics blame a "revolving door" of
personnel between the agency and the private sector.
"I'm not going to support anything except our neutrality and
independence and protecting the consumers," he said.
"I can't control who leaves, but I'll control who comes in
and I'm at the top making the decisions."
