By Alexandria Sage
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 Drivers are steering clear
of some new technology in cars, according to a survey released
Tuesday, raising questions about whether car makers are moving
too quickly to incorporate sophisticated technology.
Carmakers are adding everything from remote car unlocking to
self-parking systems in their newest models as they try to make
vehicles more connected to the Internet and more automated.
But the 2015 Drive Report from market research company JD
Power found that 20 percent of new car owners had still not used
approximately half of the technology features available in their
vehicles after three months of purchase - the period after which
drivers are less likely to adopt new features, researchers say.
The most underused feature was in-vehicle concierge systems
that can recommend nearby restaurants or gas stations. It was
not used by 43 percent of respondents and followed by mobile
routers that turn a car into a Wifi hot spot, unused by 38
percent.
Automatic parking systems were unused by 35 percent of
those surveyed, the report found.
That means car makers are spending more and drivers are
paying more for potentially unwanted technology bundled into
cars.
Drivers, especially those ages 21-38 from Generation Y, are
still relying on their smartphones rather than their cars to
connect to their favorite apps or search for nearby services.
"Customers say, 'I have a competing technology that's easier
to use, or I've already paid for it - so why do I need it
again?'" said Kristin Kolodge, executive director of driver
interaction at JD Power.
With Google Inc testing a self-driving car and
Apple Inc reportedly working on its own version, the
fact that 35 percent of new car owners never used their
automatic parking systems may come as a surprise.
Kolodge said consumers are keenly focused on the value that
each new technology brings and even those that are not
duplicated by a smartphone may not be popular. Knowing how to
park means that a parking function would be redundant, she said.
"Is it really making it easier? That's where some of the
value is being challenged," she said.
The technologies that best resonate with new car owners are
blind spot warning systems, parking assistance and collision
avoidance systems.
The Drive Report surveyed 4,200 new car owners from April to
June.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Cynthia Osterman)