By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 3 U.S. regulators may eventually
require cars and trucks to be able to communicate with one
another in order to avoid accidents and traffic jams, the
Department of Transportation said on Monday.
Making mandatory technology once thought to be
science-fiction will "pave the way for market penetration of
vehicle-to-vehicle safety applications," the DOT said in a
statement.
"Vehicle-to-vehicle technology represents the next generation
of auto safety improvements, building on the life-saving
achievements we've already seen with safety belts and air bags,"
said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
The DOT's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
said it will soon take initial steps to make rules regarding
vehicle-to-vehicle communication, but NHTSA did not say how long
it will be before such communication is required.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna)